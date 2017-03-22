Man dies in Seward house fire

Man dies in Seward house fire

Wednesday Mar 22

Initial reports of the fire, on the 12000 block of Merlin Drive, arrived just after 4 a.m. Responding firefighters from Seward and Bear Creek discovered human remains inside the destroyed residence about an hour later. Block's next of kin have been notified, troopers said.

