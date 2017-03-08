Kenn Carpenter appointed to Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly
Kenn Carpenter, a procurement specialist at Seward's AVTEC vocational training school, will represent Seward, Cooper Landing, Moose Pass, Hope, east Sterling, and other areas of the Kenai Peninsula Borough's District 6 on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly. Sitting assembly members appointed Carpenter by secret ballot Tuesday to take the seat of former assembly member Brandii Holmdahl, who resigned her seat after relocating to Boston.
