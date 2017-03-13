Invitation to Bid, City of Seward: El...

Invitation to Bid, City of Seward: Electrical Contractor

Thursday Mar 9

The City of Seward, Alaska, is pleased to announce an invitation to bid on a single project appointment as Seward Contract Electrician. The successful bidder will be on call to supply electrical services in support of the roll-out of new electric watt-hour meters during the months of April, May and June of 2017.

