Iditarod live blog: Mitch Seavey leav...

Iditarod live blog: Mitch Seavey leaves White Mountain on pace for record-breaking finish

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Mitch Seavey drives his dog team into White Mountain in first place during the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Monday, March 13, 2017. After finishing his eight-hour mandatory rest Tuesday morning, the 57-year-old Seward musher made the charge for Nome, leaving the checkpoint at 7:36 a.m. Seavey is hours of ahead of his nearest competitor, his son and four-time champion Dallas Seavey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 25
News In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Actual Science 1,568
News Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 SpaceBlues 11
News Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15) Aug '15 Curious 2
Daniel S SullivanÂ… LIES, LIES and MORE LIESÂ…wan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Worried voter 1
Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Chuckamo 1
Housing (Jan '14) Jan '14 John 1
See all Seward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seward Forum Now

Seward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Seward, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,675 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC