Iditarod live blog: Mitch Seavey leaves White Mountain on pace for record-breaking finish
Mitch Seavey drives his dog team into White Mountain in first place during the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Monday, March 13, 2017. After finishing his eight-hour mandatory rest Tuesday morning, the 57-year-old Seward musher made the charge for Nome, leaving the checkpoint at 7:36 a.m. Seavey is hours of ahead of his nearest competitor, his son and four-time champion Dallas Seavey.
