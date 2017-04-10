Highway Corridor Emergency Service Area Concept Meeting Friday April 7
There will be a Highway Corridor Emergency Service Area Concept - Informational Meeting on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 2:00pm in the Community Room at the Seward Library & Museum. Meet with members of the EMS Workgroup team to learn about the KPB Highway Corridor Service Area project and what it means for your community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seward City News.
