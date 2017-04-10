Highway Corridor Emergency Service Ar...

Highway Corridor Emergency Service Area Concept Meeting Friday April 7

Friday Mar 31

There will be a Highway Corridor Emergency Service Area Concept - Informational Meeting on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 2:00pm in the Community Room at the Seward Library & Museum. Meet with members of the EMS Workgroup team to learn about the KPB Highway Corridor Service Area project and what it means for your community.

