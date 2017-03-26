Graphite mining company considering p...

Graphite mining company considering plant on peninsula

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

A Vancouver-based company is working on plans to develop Alaska's sole graphite find, located on the Seward Peninsula about 37 miles north of Nome. Part of the development plan includes a value-added manufacturing facility to process the raw graphite from the mine into coated spherical graphite for lithium-ion electric vehicles batteries and other products.

