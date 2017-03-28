Glenn Highway wrecks mark onset of late-winter snowfall
Anchorage and the Mat-Su received an initial dusting of snow early Tuesday from an expected two-day snow dump, with wrecks reported on the Glenn Highway, and forecasters were expecting several inches to fall by Wednesday evening. Anchorage police dispatchers said rollover crashes and other wrecks were reported inbound on the Glenn during Tuesday's morning commute, but none with serious injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Seward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|25
|In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1,568
|Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|SpaceBlues
|11
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Daniel S Sullivan… LIES, LIES and MORE LIES…wan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Worried voter
|1
|Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Chuckamo
|1
|Housing (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC