Glenn Highway wrecks mark onset of late-winter snowfall

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Anchorage and the Mat-Su received an initial dusting of snow early Tuesday from an expected two-day snow dump, with wrecks reported on the Glenn Highway, and forecasters were expecting several inches to fall by Wednesday evening. Anchorage police dispatchers said rollover crashes and other wrecks were reported inbound on the Glenn during Tuesday's morning commute, but none with serious injuries.

