Alaskans should remember Sumner with Seward

Thursday Mar 23

A Currier and Ives print of the scene at the death of Sen. Charles Sumner in 1874. When he died of a heart attack on March 11, 1874, 143 years ago this month, Charles Sumner, the Massachusetts senator who had shepherded the Alaska Purchase Treaty through Senate ratification, lay in state in the Capitol rotunda, only the second senator to be so honored .

