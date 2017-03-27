A Magical Night of Latin American Inspired Music and Food
Join Seward PTA for an enjoyable evening of Latin American inspired music by Cascada de Flores, and delicious, south of the border fare, by Chef Eric Slater! Our benefit dinner raises critical dollars to keep Arts alive in Seward schools. You will enjoy a beautiful evening of food, music, and fun at Seward Brewing Company.
