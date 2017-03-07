1 dead, 2 hurt in Seward Highway cras...

1 dead, 2 hurt in Seward Highway crash near Portage

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A single-vehicle crash Monday night on the Seward Highway in the Portage area killed the driver and left his two passengers injured, Alaska State Troopers said. Word of the wreck, near Mile 81 of the highway, reached troopers at about 7 p.m. Monday.

