Tudor Road closed eastbound near Seward Highway after fatal crash
The eastbound lanes of Tudor Road near the Seward Highway were closed around midday Thursday as Anchorage police investigate a fatal car crash. Eastbound Tudor is shut down between MacInnes and the New Seward for fatal car crash.
