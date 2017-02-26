Three seek assembly appointment to re...

Three seek assembly appointment to replace Homdahl

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

The eastern Kenai Peninsula will have a new representative on the nine-member Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly after assembly members choose from three applicants to replace Brandii Holmdahl at their March 7 meeting. Holmdahl announced in January that she was resigning from the assembly to move to Boston for work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 25
News In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Actual Science 1,568
News Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 SpaceBlues 11
News Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15) Aug '15 Curious 2
Daniel S SullivanÂ… LIES, LIES and MORE LIESÂ…wan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Worried voter 1
Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Chuckamo 1
Housing (Jan '14) Jan '14 John 1
See all Seward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seward Forum Now

Seward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Seward, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC