Snow, ice makes travel difficult on Kenai peninsula

Equipment operator Terry Russ drives a broom machine up and down the runway of the Kenai Municipal Airport on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Kenai, Alaska. Russ had been at work since 4 a.m doing what he called "probably the most monotonous job on the airport" to keep the runway clear of snow that could soldify into ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.