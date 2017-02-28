Have you seen this seal? Unalaska responders search for stranded marine mammal

The stranded marine mammal was first spotted near the Kloosterboer facility at the Port of Dutch Harbor, but Melissa Good said it made its way to the Alyeska seafood plant before disappearing back into the water Monday night. "We're not sure if it's sick or injured, but it's definitely not acting healthy," said Good, an agent for the Alaska Sea Grant program and a responder for the National Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.