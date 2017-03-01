A Truly Year Round Resurrection Bay B...

A Truly Year Round Resurrection Bay Business: Seward Ocean Excursions

Monday Feb 27

Bixler McClure grew up on boats and has been operating sail and powerboats around Seward since 2009. McClure operates his year round boat tour business, Seward Ocean Excursions, out of the Seward Boat Harbor slip M3, which is accessible from the Seward Mariner's Memorial on the "uplands area" of the harbor.

Seward, AK

