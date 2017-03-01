A Truly Year Round Resurrection Bay Business: Seward Ocean Excursions
Bixler McClure grew up on boats and has been operating sail and powerboats around Seward since 2009. McClure operates his year round boat tour business, Seward Ocean Excursions, out of the Seward Boat Harbor slip M3, which is accessible from the Seward Mariner's Memorial on the "uplands area" of the harbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seward City News.
Add your comments below
Seward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|25
|In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1,568
|Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|SpaceBlues
|11
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Daniel S SullivanÂ… LIES, LIES and MORE LIESÂ…wan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Worried voter
|1
|Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Chuckamo
|1
|Housing (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC