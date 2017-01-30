Young man charged with murder in smal...

Young man charged with murder in small island community in Southcentral

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A 20-year-old in the Prince William Sound village of Chenega Bay has been charged with murder in the death of an older man there, according to Alaska State Troopers. Emergency dispatchers in Soldotna got a call late Saturday afternoon about the death of 42-year-old Chenega Bay resident George Eleshansky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 25
News In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Actual Science 1,568
News Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 SpaceBlues 11
News Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15) Aug '15 Curious 2
Daniel S SullivanÂ… LIES, LIES and MORE LIESÂ…wan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Worried voter 1
Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Chuckamo 1
Housing (Jan '14) Jan '14 John 1
See all Seward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seward Forum Now

Seward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Seward, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC