Special Weather Statement for Seward

Special Weather Statement for Seward

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Seward City News

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT National Weather Service ANCHORAGE AK 400 AM AKST Mon Jan 30 2017 AKZ125-311500- Western Prince William Sound- Including the cities of...Whittier...Seward...Girdwood... Moose Pass 400 AM AKST Mon Jan 30 2017 ...Areas of snow and blowing snow along the Seward Highway corridor this afternoon through tonight... Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one mile or less at times along the Seward Highway corridor from eastern Turnagain Arm and Portage Valley down to Seward this afternoon through tonight. Conditions will begin to deteriorate beginning early this afternoon as snow spreads up from the south and southeasterly winds increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seward City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 25
News In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Actual Science 1,568
News Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 SpaceBlues 11
News Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15) Aug '15 Curious 2
Daniel S SullivanÂ… LIES, LIES and MORE LIESÂ…wan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Worried voter 1
Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Chuckamo 1
Housing (Jan '14) Jan '14 John 1
See all Seward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seward Forum Now

Seward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Seward, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,640,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC