Special Weather Statement for Seward

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT National Weather Service ANCHORAGE AK 400 AM AKST Mon Jan 30 2017 AKZ125-311500- Western Prince William Sound- Including the cities of...Whittier...Seward...Girdwood... Moose Pass 400 AM AKST Mon Jan 30 2017 ...Areas of snow and blowing snow along the Seward Highway corridor this afternoon through tonight... Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one mile or less at times along the Seward Highway corridor from eastern Turnagain Arm and Portage Valley down to Seward this afternoon through tonight. Conditions will begin to deteriorate beginning early this afternoon as snow spreads up from the south and southeasterly winds increase.

