Southcentral warm weather to dissipate this weekend

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: APRN

A warm weather front in Southcentral Alaska is expected to dissipate Thursday, making way for cooler weather over the weekend. "What that means for areas like Seward all the way up through Anchorage is that we're going to be seeing we're going to be cooling back down again on Saturday," Ahsenmacher said.

