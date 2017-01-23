Seward approves disaster declaration ...

Seward approves disaster declaration amid forecasts of continuing rain, snow for Southcentral

City plows work West 27th Avenue as snow continues to fall Monday afternoon in West Anchorage. A light snowfall totaling about an inch and a half fell on Anchorage on Monday as residents dug themselves out of the weekend's foot-deep accumulation of the white stuff.

