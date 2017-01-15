New plants appear on peninsula as climate shifts
Trees grow on the side of Mt. Marathon overlooking Resurrection Bay on Nov. 6, 2016 near Seward, Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 2
|Musikologist
|25
|In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1,568
|Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|SpaceBlues
|11
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Daniel S SullivanÂ… LIES, LIES and MORE LIESÂ…wan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Worried voter
|1
|Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Chuckamo
|1
|Housing (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC