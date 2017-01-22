Fierce snowstorm drops a foot of snow...

Fierce snowstorm drops a foot of snow on Anchorage in 24 hours

Jesse Busha walks home from work through knee-deep snow along DeBarr Road on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. A fierce storm that walloped Southcentral Alaska over the weekend dumped a foot of snow on Anchorage in 24 hours, causing But it was the tiny community of Moose Pass, 30 miles north of Seward, that got the most snow: Some 32 inches, according to the National Weather Service's initial Areas north of Anchorage didn't see as much snowfall, with just 6 inches recorded for Eagle River based on what the weather service calls "spotter reports" from citizens.

