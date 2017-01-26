City of Seward Weather Emergency Update
Last night in a special meeting, the Seward City Council approved Resolution 2017-009 which ratified the City Manager's Declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency due to extreme weather and heavy snow in the City of Seward. This resolution requests formal assistance to the Kenai Peninsula Borough to help with snow removal.
