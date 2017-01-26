City of Seward Weather Emergency Update

City of Seward Weather Emergency Update

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Seward City News

Last night in a special meeting, the Seward City Council approved Resolution 2017-009 which ratified the City Manager's Declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency due to extreme weather and heavy snow in the City of Seward. This resolution requests formal assistance to the Kenai Peninsula Borough to help with snow removal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seward City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan 2 Musikologist 25
News In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Actual Science 1,568
News Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 SpaceBlues 11
News Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15) Aug '15 Curious 2
Daniel S SullivanÂ… LIES, LIES and MORE LIESÂ…wan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Worried voter 1
Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Chuckamo 1
Housing (Jan '14) Jan '14 John 1
See all Seward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seward Forum Now

Seward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Seward, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,284,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC