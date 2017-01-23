City of Seward: Notice of Special Meeting to Declare State of Emergency
On January 21, 2017 at 11:00AM, the City of Seward declared a State of Emergency for our community due to record heavy snow in Seward. The City is managing the road situation as well as it can and has cleared emergency services areas.
