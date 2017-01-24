Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
When business owners seek to advertise that they want to hire military veterans, they face an obstacle. People who aren't veterans can sue them for discrimination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 2
|Musikologist
|25
|In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1,568
|Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|SpaceBlues
|11
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Daniel S SullivanÂ… LIES, LIES and MORE LIESÂ…wan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Worried voter
|1
|Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Chuckamo
|1
|Housing (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC