Snow and freezing rain blanket Southcentral Alaska in overnight storm
Anchorage roads were receiving freezing rain early Friday, amid a storm that swept across the state this week, and drivers should expect slick roads on their morning commutes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Anchorage area Thursday calling for 2 to 7 inches of overnight snow, as well as a Mat-Su winter storm warning for 10 to 13 inches of snow in higher elevations.
Seward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 2
|Musikologist
|25
|In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1,568
|Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|SpaceBlues
|11
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Daniel S SullivanÂ… LIES, LIES and MORE LIESÂ…wan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Worried voter
|1
|Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Chuckamo
|1
|Housing (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|John
|1
