Iditarod Is Topic Of FA Alumna Talk
Falmouth Academy alumna Sarah Stokey will discuss her adventures as an Iditarod sled racer in a talk at the school Thursday, January 5, at 7 PM. The presentation, part of the Falmouth Academy Community Series, is free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1,568
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr '16
|Musikologist
|24
|Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|SpaceBlues
|11
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Daniel S SullivanÂ… LIES, LIES and MORE LIESÂ…wan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Worried voter
|1
|Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Chuckamo
|1
|Housing (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seward Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC