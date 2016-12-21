Glacier programs free to girls 16-17

Inspiring Girls Expeditions is accepting applications through Jan. 31 for free summer science and wilderness expeditions in Alaska and Washington for girls ages 16 to 17. Three teams of up to nine teenage girls and three instructors will spend 12 days exploring and learning about mountain glaciers or fjords with tidewater glaciers. They'll conduct scientific field studies with professional glaciologists, oceanographers, artists and mountaineers.

