Cruise company 'not liable' in collision death of endangered whale near Seward

A dead fin whale was discovered on the bow of the cruise ship Zaandam when it docked in Seward on Sunday, May 29, 2016. An endangered fin whale found dead on the bow of a cruise ship that docked in Seward this summer was killed when it was struck by the 61,000-ton ship, federal investigators have found, but neither the crew nor the operator of the vessel were determined to be at fault in the collision.

