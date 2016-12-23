Christmas Eve blizzard watch set for Turnagain Pass and eastern Kenai Peninsula
Parts of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound will be under a blizzard watch, including up to 12 inches of snow and 50-mph winds, on the afternoon and evening of Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The eastern Kenai Peninsula, Turnagain Pass and Portage Valley may get an early start on an extra-white Christmas on Saturday, when the National Weather Service says blizzard conditions could move into those areas.
