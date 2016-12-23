Christmas Eve blizzard watch set for ...

Christmas Eve blizzard watch set for Turnagain Pass and eastern Kenai Peninsula

Friday Dec 23

Parts of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound will be under a blizzard watch, including up to 12 inches of snow and 50-mph winds, on the afternoon and evening of Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The eastern Kenai Peninsula, Turnagain Pass and Portage Valley may get an early start on an extra-white Christmas on Saturday, when the National Weather Service says blizzard conditions could move into those areas.

