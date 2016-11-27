Seward class tries gold panning

Seward class tries gold panning

Sunday Nov 27

Speaking to Seward Elementary School students in a yurt near the cabin, Chugachmuit Native organization Local Education Coordinator Nick Jordan holds up a mountain goat horn - traditionally used by local Sugpiaq Alaska Natives to made spoons and other utensils - during a field trip to Manitoba cabin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 near the Seward Highway. Seward Elementary student Ayden Lapinskas holds a water-filled vial to the light to inspect the gold flakes she panned during a field trip to Manitoba Cabin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 near the Seward Highway.

