Wildfire 4 mins ago 10:09 p.m.VIDEO: Dashcam video shows officers' view of Sevier County fires

Dashcam video from the Sevierville Police Department shows what officers and other emergency responders saw on the night of Nov. 28, 2016 as fire swept through parts of Sevier County. A still image of dashcam video from a Sevierville police officer's vehicle the night of Nov. 28, 2016, when fire swept through parts of Sevier County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.