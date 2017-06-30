Wildfire 11 mins ago 7:23 p.m.VIDEO: On the front lines of the Sevier County wildfires
Body camera video released by the Pigeon Forge Fire Department shows what firefighters faced on the front lines of the Sevier County wildfires in November 2016. A photo taken by a Pigeon Forge firefighter on the front lines of the Sevier County wildfires in November 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The perpetually going out of business furniture... (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Kazuchika Okada
|3
|scat (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|kinkywmclt
|16
|Does Anyone know
|8 hr
|Corrupt GAtlinburg
|4
|Natures creek detailing
|14 hr
|Hahaha
|8
|it is what it is
|Tue
|sevierchick
|1
|English Mountain Football (Nov '08)
|Jul 3
|Pooh bear
|4,632
|Who knows bobby ogle
|Jul 2
|Wow69
|1
