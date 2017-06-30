Pets Without Parents shelter preps for increased intake Read Story Grant Robinson
Days after the Sevier County Humane Society surprisingly announced it would no longer accept stray and surrendered animals, Pets Without Parents shelter in Sevierville rushes to prepare for an influx of animals. In June, Pets Without Parents learned it would be caring for half of the animals surrendered in Sevier County.
