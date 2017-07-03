Near-death firework accident inspires...

Near-death firework accident inspires Kodak firefighter Read Story Raishad Hardnett

July 3, 2017: A Kodak firefighter had a near-death experience with fireworks that motivated him to join the department. As thousands head to Gatlinburg for its annual Independence Day parade , many county residents are preparing to shoot their own fireworks -- but with more than 11,000 people injured and an average of 7 deaths per year in firework-related accidents nationwide, the ritual calls for certain safety measures.

