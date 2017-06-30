Nation 42 mins ago 4:57 a.m.12-year-old Sevierville boy legally blind after firework mishap
A 12-year-old Sevierville boy is staying far away from fireworks this holiday after a July 4 mishap left him legally blind in one eye. Since first picking up a football three years ago, Connor Mason's love for the game has grown from a pastime to a passion.
