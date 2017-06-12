Two die in wreck on "The Dragon"

Two die in wreck on "The Dragon"

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Daily Times

Two men died when their vehicle struck a tree and went down a steep bank on the section of U.S. 129 known as "The Dragon" Saturday evening, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol reports. Driver Kyle M. Moroney, 23, of Sevierville, and passenger Tanner L. Umphrey, 19, of Athens, both died in the accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sevierville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs in Sevierville (Nov '07) 55 min nunya 83
Bamboo massage (Sep '14) 1 hr nunya 129
Rick. Dunn@ Done Righr Auto 21 hr Newbie in town 2
White women luv black guys Wed nutzaplente 14
James whited at bush's beans Jun 4 Pooper scooper 27
Julia jones....the saga continues Jun 3 Upyur holewitha j... 2
Be careful hiring Carpenter May 29 Cannm 1
See all Sevierville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sevierville Forum Now

Sevierville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sevierville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sevierville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,797,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC