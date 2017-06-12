Two die in wreck on "The Dragon"
Two men died when their vehicle struck a tree and went down a steep bank on the section of U.S. 129 known as "The Dragon" Saturday evening, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol reports. Driver Kyle M. Moroney, 23, of Sevierville, and passenger Tanner L. Umphrey, 19, of Athens, both died in the accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs in Sevierville (Nov '07)
|55 min
|nunya
|83
|Bamboo massage (Sep '14)
|1 hr
|nunya
|129
|Rick. Dunn@ Done Righr Auto
|21 hr
|Newbie in town
|2
|White women luv black guys
|Wed
|nutzaplente
|14
|James whited at bush's beans
|Jun 4
|Pooper scooper
|27
|Julia jones....the saga continues
|Jun 3
|Upyur holewitha j...
|2
|Be careful hiring Carpenter
|May 29
|Cannm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC