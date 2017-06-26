Roe: 'Surreal' To See Friend Scalise Shot

While business continues, the thoughts and prayers of the U.S. House of Representatives continues to be with Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, who was shot at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday. U.S Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, of Johnson City, said during a conference call with area media on Thursday that he considers Scalise a friend and had had dinner with him on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.