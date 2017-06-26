Roe: 'Surreal' To See Friend Scalise Shot
While business continues, the thoughts and prayers of the U.S. House of Representatives continues to be with Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, who was shot at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday. U.S Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, of Johnson City, said during a conference call with area media on Thursday that he considers Scalise a friend and had had dinner with him on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feild Of Dreams (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|Poor kids
|22
|Tanya Barretta
|3 hr
|nutzaplente
|6
|sugar glider alley (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|Upset
|56
|Tyler Montgomery
|18 hr
|Hmmmm
|9
|Where is the justice?
|23 hr
|James
|5
|city property taxes
|Sun
|Einstein
|5
|Sevier County Employee Discounts (Aug '12)
|Sun
|No Military Discount
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC