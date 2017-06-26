Roe: 'Surreal' To See Friend Scalise ...

Roe: 'Surreal' To See Friend Scalise Shot

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Greenville Sun

While business continues, the thoughts and prayers of the U.S. House of Representatives continues to be with Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, who was shot at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday. U.S Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, of Johnson City, said during a conference call with area media on Thursday that he considers Scalise a friend and had had dinner with him on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sevierville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feild Of Dreams (Mar '10) 2 hr Poor kids 22
Tanya Barretta 3 hr nutzaplente 6
sugar glider alley (Jul '11) 5 hr Upset 56
Tyler Montgomery 18 hr Hmmmm 9
Where is the justice? 23 hr James 5
city property taxes Sun Einstein 5
Sevier County Employee Discounts (Aug '12) Sun No Military Discount 5
See all Sevierville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sevierville Forum Now

Sevierville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sevierville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Sevierville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,812 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC