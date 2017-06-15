Knoxville Fanboy Expo draws rave reviews

Sevierville artist Scott West presents a portrait of "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" villain Destro to the voice actor Arthur Burghardt, who provided the voice of the character in 1980s cartoon series. Sevierville artist Scott West presents a portrait of "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" villain Destro to the voice actor Arthur Burghardt, who provided the voice of the character in 1980s cartoon series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.