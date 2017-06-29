Interagency Council hears updates on East Tennessee foster homes

There is a need for more foster homes throughout East Tennessee, and in Monday's Interagency Council meeting, Donnis Steele presented to the group what Smoky Mountain Children's Home is doing There is a need for more foster homes throughout East Tennessee, and in Monday's Interagency Council meeting, Donnis Steele presented to the group what Smoky Mountain Children's Home is doing to help meet those needs. Established in 1920, Smoky Mountain Children's Home, located in Sevierville, currently has 75 children on campus and 130 foster homes throughout East Tennessee.

