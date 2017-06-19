Crime 11 mins ago 4:49 p.m.Man in custody for bringing knives into Sevier County Courthouse
A Sevierville man was taken into custody for bringing several knives into the Sevier County Courthouse Friday, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Ron Seals said 24-year-old Joseph Brennan brought a backpack with him to Sevier County General Sessions Court for a court appearance on an aggravated domestic assault charge.
