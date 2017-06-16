Clerk punched in face during Sevierville armed robbery
Investigators say a woman parked a white Nissan Pathfinder near the front doors of J's Market at 1297 Dolly Parton Parkway and asked the clerk to use the restroom around 6:30 a.m. After the woman left the store, a male suspect with a double-barreled, short shotgun entered the store and pointed it at the clerk. The man demanded money and punched the clerk in the face.
