15-year-old girl at center of Texas Amber Alert found in Sevierville
A 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert after she disappeared in West Texas was found Wednesday night in Sevierville, Tennessee. Stormie Clemmer, 15, went missing on June 22. She and Andrew Akers, 20, had last been seen in Alpine, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire in Gatlinburg
|6 hr
|Mary the Troll
|17
|English Mountain Football (Nov '08)
|7 hr
|Pooh bear
|4,632
|Cows in the highway
|19 hr
|Single
|6
|Wind, power lines named as likely causes of Gat...
|21 hr
|NPS Failure
|5
|Who knows bobby ogle
|Sun
|Wow69
|1
|They should have made evacuations sooner! (Dec '16)
|Sun
|Caser
|53
|Any one else miss woodzo drive in? (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Leftnut
|29
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC