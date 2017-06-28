15-year-old girl at center of Texas A...

15-year-old girl at center of Texas Amber Alert found in Sevierville

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert after she disappeared in West Texas was found Wednesday night in Sevierville, Tennessee. Stormie Clemmer, 15, went missing on June 22. She and Andrew Akers, 20, had last been seen in Alpine, Texas.

