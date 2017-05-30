Two inmates escape Tennessee jail by scaling perimeter fence
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee is searching for two escapees, Robert A. Sosa and Clyde Lee Martin . Sheriff Ron Seals said that Clyde Lee Martin, 34, and Robert A. Sosa, 27, escaped the jail at around 12:30 a.m., Monday.
