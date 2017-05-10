Sevierville-Sevier 6 mins ago 4:44 p....

Sevierville-Sevier 6 mins ago 4:44 p.m.Fire in Gatlinburg area grows to 60-80 acres, 10% contained

Thursday May 4

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, a brush fire in the Gatlinburg/Pittman area had grown to 60-80 acres and is only about 10 percent contained, according to Pittman Center Fire Chief Rosemary Nichols. Fire crews from around the area were quickly called in to help battle the blaze located at East Parkway and Branam Hollow Road.

