Sevierville-Sevier 44 mins ago 6:47 p.m.Sevier County cleans up after storm damage
Some Sevier County businesses, schools, and residents spent Friday cleaning up the damage from Thursday's high winds. And for those also affected by the wildfires in November, it feels like they just can't catch a break.
