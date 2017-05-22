Sevier County Sheriffa s Office searching for 2 escapees
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for two inmates that jumped the perimeter fence and escaped the Sevier County Jail. Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said Clyde Lee Martin, 34, and Robert A. Sosa, 27, both escaped at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
