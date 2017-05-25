Sevier Co. sees decrease in sales tax revenue since fires Read Story Madison Wade
Nearly six months after the Sevier County wildfires, some business owners in the area say sales and traffic are down. Sevier County finance officials anticipated a decrease after the disaster, but they also expect an increase in sales tax revenue for the summer into fall months.
