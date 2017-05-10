Raw Food Star Fugitive Sarma Melngailis Pleads Guilty to Fraud and Theft
Troubled raw food restaurateur and former vegan It girl Sarma Melngailis has pleaded guilty to stealing $1 million from her now shuttered hotspot Pure Food and Wine , bringing one of the craziest stories of 2016 to an end. The deal gets Melngailis five years probation following four months behind bars on Rikers Island.
