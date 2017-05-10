Raw Food Star Fugitive Sarma Melngail...

Raw Food Star Fugitive Sarma Melngailis Pleads Guilty to Fraud and Theft

Troubled raw food restaurateur and former vegan It girl Sarma Melngailis has pleaded guilty to stealing $1 million from her now shuttered hotspot Pure Food and Wine , bringing one of the craziest stories of 2016 to an end. The deal gets Melngailis five years probation following four months behind bars on Rikers Island.

