Po' Ramblin' Boys To Play Capitol's Bluegrass Revival
The Po' Ramblin' Boys, of Sevierville, will play the Capitol Theatre Saturday for the May installment of the Bluegrass Revival Series. The Po' Ramblin' Boys, of Sevierville, will play the Capitol Theatre Saturday for the May installment of the Bluegrass Revival Series.
