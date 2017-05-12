Lawmakers pass unclaimed property leg...

Lawmakers pass unclaimed property legislation The Tennessee General...

Friday May 12

Sponsored by Sen. Doug Overbey, R-Maryville, and Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville, the legislation was modeled after the Revised Uniform Unclaimed Property Act adopted by the Uniform Law Commission last summer Tennessee will become the third state in the nation to pass a version of the uniform reform bill, which will allow for even greater efficiency in returning missing money to Tennesseans. The Tennessee Treasury Department administers the Division of Unclaimed Property.

