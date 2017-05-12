Lawmakers pass unclaimed property legislation The Tennessee General...

Sponsored by Sen. Doug Overbey, R-Maryville, and Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville, the legislation was modeled after the Revised Uniform Unclaimed Property Act adopted by the Uniform Law Commission last summer Tennessee will become the third state in the nation to pass a version of the uniform reform bill, which will allow for even greater efficiency in returning missing money to Tennesseans. The Tennessee Treasury Department administers the Division of Unclaimed Property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.